Mark Dry: Ukad appeal against hammer thrower's doping reprieve

Dry was cleared of an anti-doping charge earlier this month

Double Commonwealth Games hammer medallist Mark Dry's reprieve from a doping violation could be short-lived after UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) opted to appeal against the verdict.

A National Anti-Doping Panel found that Dry, 31, had not breached the rules after a hearing in London last month.

But UKAD have launched an appeal within the three-week window.

Dry was suspended in May after being charged with "attempted tampering with any part of doping control".

The Scot had initially lied about why he was not at the address he had provided in his 'whereabouts' information for 15 October, 2018.

These require athletes to let the anti-doping authorities know exactly where they will be on any given day.

While information provided by the double Commonwealth Games bronze medal winner was false, the panel ruled it was not fraudulent.

However, the lie was deemed not to constitute tampering, in part because no sanctions would have been forthcoming for the filing failure, which was a first offence.

Three whereabouts filing failures within a 12-month period can result in a ban.