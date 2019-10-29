Laura Muir & Eilish McColgan are nominated as Scottish Athlete of the Year

Laura Muir defended her 1500m and 3000m European Indoor titles in Glasgow at the start of the year

European 1500m champion Laura Muir has been shortlisted for the Scottish Athlete of the Year award.

Muir is joined by Eilish McColgan on the six-strong shortlist, with both having broken Scottish records in 2019.

Callum Hawkins and Jake Wightman are chosen, having also set national records at the World Championships, in the marathon and 1500m respectively.

European mountain running champion Jacob Adkin and World Cup winner Andy Douglas complete the nominations.

The winner will be announced at a dinner in Glasgow on Saturday 23 November.