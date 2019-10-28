Natasha Cockram sets new Welsh women's marathon record

Natasha Cockram's time in Dublin beat her previous best of 2:34.18
Natasha Cockram set a new Welsh women's marathon record of 2hr 30min 50sec as she finished fifth in the Dublin Marathon on Sunday.

The 26-year-old beat the previous Welsh best of 2:31:33 set by Susan Tooby at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

Ann Marie McGlynn also set a Northern Ireland record of 2:32:54, improving on Teresa Duffy's 2:35.27 set in 2001.

Motu Gedefa (2:27:48) won the race, with fellow Ethiopians Mesera Dubiso and Denbali Chefo second and third.

Cockram's Dublin run beat her previous best of 2:34.18 set at the 2019 Houston Marathon.

The Gwent product only made her marathon debut at the 2017 Dublin Marathon, running 2:49:37, and the Micky Morris Racing Team athlete has made rapid progress.

