Steph Twell sets new Scottish marathon record in Frankfurt

Twell raced over 10,000m at this year's World Championships in Doha, finishing 15th

Steph Twell has set a new Scottish record for the marathon, eclipsing Liz McColgan's 1997 mark.

In just her second race over 26 miles 385 yards, Twell, 30, finished eighth in Frankfurt.

Her time of two hours, 24 minutes and 40 seconds takes 12 seconds off the previous record and is well inside the Olympic qualifying standard.

Twell, a European bronze medallist over 5,000m in 2016, is aiming for her third Olympic appearance in Tokyo next year.