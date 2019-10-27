Dublin Marathon: Belfast runner Scullion second in personal best time

Stephen Scullion improved his personal best to 2:14.34 in Houston earlier this year

Belfast's Stephen Scullion produced the race of his life to boost his Olympic prospects as he finished second in the Dublin Marathon in a personal best.

Scullion's new Northern Ireland record of two hours, 12 minutes and one second cut two minutes and 33 seconds off his previous fastest mark.

His time is 31 seconds outside the IAAF's Tokyo standard but could prove enough to qualify him on world ranking.

Morocco's Othmane El Goumri won the race in a new Dublin record of 2:08.06.

El Goumri's time cut 27 seconds off the previous record set by Kenya's Geoffrey Ndunga in 2011 and earned him an £8,600 bonus in addition to his first prize of almost £10,500.

The Dublin event also doubled as the Irish national championship which 30-year-old Scullion secured as he cut one minute and five seconds off the Northern Ireland record set by Greg Hannon 40 years ago.

Letterkenny athlete Ann-Marie McGlynn also put herself in the Olympic Games conversation after clocking 2:32:54 - cutting more than six minutes off her previous PB - to finish as the second Irish woman.

The women's Olympic standard is 2:29.30 but once again, times shy of that could be enough to put athletes in Tokyo contention under the complex next qualifying system.

Corkwoman Aoife Cooke finished 20 seconds ahead of McGlynn to win the women's Irish title with North Belfast's Gladys Ganiel also setting a new personal best in 2:36.42 to take third in the national race.

Ganiel's time cut one minute and 13 seconds off her previous mark set in Berlin two years ago.

Ethiopia's Motu Gefeda took overall women's victory in 2:27.48 which also secured her the £8,600 bonus on offer for the leading female who went under 2:30.

Men's winner El Goumri was the fastest in the field having clocked clocked 2:08:20 in Rabat in April - nine months after returning from a two-year ban for irregularities in his biological passport.

Remarkably, Scullion was back in action only three weeks after competing in the World Championship marathon in Doha.

Like many, the Irish athlete suffered in the conditions in the Middle East but the autumn temperatures in a sunny Dublin were much more to Scullion's liking as he moved to fifth on his country's all-time Irish list by producing the fastest Irish performance since Mark Carroll's 2:10.54 in New York 17 years ago.

Additional Olympic bonus points are on offer for competitors who compete in their national championships and Scullion will hope that this will also work in his favour in terms of his Tokyo prospects.

The Clonliffe Harrier went faster over the second half of the race after reaching the midway point in 1:06.44.

Scullion was actually 20 seconds ahead of El Goumri at that stage but the Moroccan ran his second half in one hour and three minutes to take a stranglehold on the race.

Ethiopian Mengistu Zelalem and compatriot, last year's winner's Asefa Bekele, occupied third and fourth positions in 2:12.05 and 2:13.02.

Rio Olympic Mick Clohisey joined Scullion in achieving a personal best as he finished sixth overall in 2:13.19 - one minute and 36 seconds faster than his previous mark - while Ballina's Hugh Armstrong clocked 2:14.22 to place third in the national event as he moved into the top-20 in the Irish all-time list.

Leitrim-born Rio Olympian Breege Connolly, now competing for City of Derry Spartans, clocked 2:38.27 to finish 15th in the women's race.

Kildare man Patrick Monaghan won the wheelchair title after coming home in 1:39.46.