Callum Hawkins ready to race again after Doha marathon near miss

Callum Hawkins will run his first race since coming agonisingly close to a World Championships marathon medal when he competes at the National XC Relays in Cumbernauld on Saturday.

Hawkins, 27, finished fourth in Doha, just six seconds away from bronze.

The GB and Scotland star will represent his club Kilbarchan AAC in the senior men's race at the Cumbernauld House grounds.

Each athlete in a four-strong team runs 4km.

Hawkins was a bronze medallist in the event in 2014.

Title holders Central AC Senior Men are without Andy Butchart. Inverclyde AC, who were winners two years ago, should be strong with Andy Douglas and Jonny Glen both available.