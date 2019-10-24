Blind Irish runner Kane to run in France after having bar lifted

Sinead Kane (left) ran seven marathons in seven continents in the space of a week in 2017

Blind Cork runner Sinead Kane will compete for Ireland at this weekend's World 24-Hour Championships in France after having the bar on representing her country overturned.

The 37-year-old was initially told that she would not be able to race for Ireland in Albi, near Toulouse, because she required a guide.

However, Kane learned on Wednesday that her appeal against the International Association of Ultrarunners' (IAU) decision had been successful.

"I have won my discrimination fight against the IAU," said Kane, whose case was highlighted by BBC Sport NI earlier this month.

"They are being forced not to be discriminatory."

The Youghal woman has less than 5% vision but has forged a career as one of her country's best ultra runners after only taking up the sport in 2012.

A qualified solicitor, Kane achieved the required standard for the championships when she ran 204.5km in a 24-hour race in Crawley last April.

However, ultra running's world governing body said an IAAF rule which forbids use of guide runners would preclude Kane from representing Ireland in France, adding that she would be permitted to compete as an individual in the concurrently-run open race.

After being informed of this by the IAU in July, Athletics Ireland did not select Kane for the World Championships although the national governing body last month told her that she would have been added to the four-strong women's squad if the IAAF rule wasn't being enforced.

The IAU's former executive director, Irishman Richard Donovan, led the campaign to have Kane's bar from the championships overturned and the athlete spoke of her gratitude to the Galway man.

"Richard has been with me since the beginning of the case. He has supported me through the ups and downs and has been instrumental in giving his knowledge to my legal team about ultra running and help formulate strategy."

Irish running great Sonia O'Sullivan also backed a case which Donovan, formerly the supremo of Irish ultra running, described as "discrimination being defended and supported by the IAU".

"I find it appalling a drug cheat could be welcomed into a World Athletics Championships after serving a ban for a couple of years, yet there's no place for a blind runner who fairly achieves a qualifying standard - simply because she requires a guide," Donovan told BBC Sport NI earlier this month.

On Thursday, Donovan described Kane's successful appeal as a "big win for disability rights".