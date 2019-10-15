Katarina Johnson-Thompson nominated for IAAF world athlete award

From the section

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won heptathlon gold at the Doha World Championships in October

Britain's world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson has been nominated for the IAAF World Athlete of the Year award.

Johnson-Thompson won her first global outdoor title at the World Championships in Doha with a British record 6,981 points.

The 26-year-old won the European indoor pentathlon title in March.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who stormed to 100m world gold in Doha, is also among the 11 nominees.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, who broke the two-hour marathon mark in October, and two-time world gold medallist Christian Coleman of America have been nominated in the men's category.

The winners will be announced at the World Athletics Awards in Monaco on 23 November.

World Athlete of the Year - male nominees

Donavan Brazier, Christian Coleman, Joshua Cheptegei, Timothy Cheruiyot, Steven Gardiner, Sam Kendricks, Eliud Kipchoge, Noah Lyles, Daniel Stahl, Christian Taylor, Karsten Warholm

World Athlete of the Year - female nomine

Beatrice Chepkoech, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Sifan Hassan, Brigid Kosgei, Mariya Lasitskene, Malaika Mihambo, Dalilah Muhammad, Salwa Eid Naser, Hellen Obiri, Yulimar Rojas