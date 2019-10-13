Mo Farah eighth in Chicago marathon as Lawrence Cherono wins

From the section

Lawrence Cherono also won the Boston marathon in April.

Kenyan Lawrence Cherono won the Chicago Marathon as Britain's Mo Farah failed to keep pace and finished eighth.

Cherono, 31, who also won the Boston Marathon, outsprinted Ethiopians Dejene Debela and Asefa Mengstu who were second and third.

Farah, 36, who won this race last year, finished more than four minutes adrift in two hours, nine minutes, 58 seconds.

Fellow Briton David Weir was second in the men's wheelchair race, behind defending champion Daniel Romanchuk.