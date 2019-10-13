Brigid Kosgei breaks Paula Radcliffe's women's marathon record

Brigid Kosgei sets a new world record
Kosgei beats Radcliffe's 16-year-old record

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei eclipsed the 16-year-old women's marathon world record held by Britain's Paula Radcliffe as she retained her Chicago title.

The 25-year-old recorded a time of two hours 14 minutes 04 seconds, easily inside Radcliffe's mark of 2:15:25 set at the London Marathon in 2003.

It adds to the Kenyan's win in London this year when she clocked 2:18:20 and became the youngest winner of the race.

Ethiopa's Ababel Yeshaneh was second in Chicago, six minutes 47 seconds behind.

Radcliffe's 2003 time was longest-standing marathon world record by either men or women in the post-war era.

The former world champion was at the finish line in Chicago to witness Kosgei's remarkable performance and was among the first to congratulate her.

More to follow.

