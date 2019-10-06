World Athletics Championships: Great Britain win relay bronze after Jamaica disqualified

Britain ended their World Championships campaign with six medals after the women's 4x400m relay team won bronze.

The quartet of Zoey Clark, Jodie Williams, Emily Diamond and Laviai Nielsen finished fourth in the final but were moved up to third following Jamaica's disqualification.

The men's team failed to finish their race after a changeover error between Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif.

The USA won the race as they finished top of the medal table with 14 golds.

"We ran our socks off today, every single one of us," Diamond told BBC Sport. "We wanted that medal so, so badly.

"That's the fastest we've run in many years, it surpasses the Olympics, and I think we can be proud of ourselves."

The decision to penalise Jamaica for an issue over positioning in the changeover area was welcome news for Britain, who were set for their lowest medal total since the three won at Helsinki 2005.

Golds for Dina-Asher Smith in the 200m and Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the heptathlon meant Britain finished sixth in the table and matched their tally from London 2017.

