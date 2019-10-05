Alberto Salazaar: 'Angry' Sifan Hassan says 'I am clean' after 1500m World Championships win

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I am clean' - watch Hassan's angry outburst and Johnson's response

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app; Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live; Live streams, clips and text commentary online.

An emotional Sifan Hassan defended herself after winning 1500m World Championship gold, saying she is a clean athlete despite her coach being banned for doping violations.

Alberto Salazar, who has been Hassan's coach since 2016, was given a four-year ban earlier this week.

The Dutchwoman previously won the 10,000m title in Doha and set a championship record to win the 1500m.

"This was a very hard week for me and I was just so angry," Hassan, 26, said.

Salazar, who runs the Nike Oregon Project, has denied any wrongdoing.

"I've been clean all my life. I work hard," Hassan told BBC Sport after her 1500m victory.

"I couldn't talk to anyone. I just ran all out.

"I just want to show people that hard work can be better than everything."

The decision to ban Salazar followed a four-year investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) and a two-year court battle.

American Salazar, who coaches several athletes at the World Championships in Doha but has had his accreditation revoked, said he was "shocked" by the outcome and would appeal.