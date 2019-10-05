World Athletics Championships: Ciara Mageean runs personal best to finish 10th in 1500m final

Ciara Mageean's time of 4:00:15 was a lifetime best

Ireland's Ciara Mageean produced a brave performance to finish 10th in the final of the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The Portaferry runner ran a personal best of 4:00:15 to finish ahead of Nikki Hiltz and Winnie Nanyondo.

Dutch 10,000m world champion Sifan Hassan won gold with a record-smashing time of 3:51:95.

Faith Kipyegon and Gudaf Tsegay won silver and bronze, while Britain's Laura Muir finished fifth.

Hassan, who is coached by Alberto Salazar (who earlier this week was banned from the sport for four years after being found guilty of doping violations), became the first athlete to win gold in both the 1500m and 10,000m at the world championships.

Mageean, the who finished fifth in Thursday's semi-final to become the first Irish woman in the world 1500m final since Sonia O'Sullivan in 1997, battled brilliantly to seal a lifetime best, coming agonisingly close to breaking the four-minute barrier.