Dina Asher-Smith wins third medal at World Championships as Britain seal 4x100m silver
|2019 World Athletics Championships
|Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October
Dina Asher-Smith became the first Briton to win three medals at a major global athletics championships as the 4x100m relay team won world silver.
Asher-Smith, who won 200m gold and 100m silver this week, was on the second leg instead of the anchor leg after a late change as Great Britain finished behind Jamaica.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 100m champion, won her second title in Doha.
Defending champions the United States took bronze.
Fraser-Pryce did the damage on the second leg as she gave Jamaica a clear advantage over the field. Jonielle Smith maintained the lead coming off the bend before Shericka Jackson brought the baton home in 41.44 seconds.
Asha Phillip, Asher-Smith and Ashleigh Nelson performed faultless changeovers before Daryll Neita held off USA's Kiara Parker to cross the line in a season's best of 41.85.
The United States' 42.10 was also their best time of the year.
