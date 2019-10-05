Laura Muir fifth in 1500m final at World Athletics Championships
|2019 World Athletics Championships
|Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October
Britain's Laura Muir produced a gutsy display in the 1500m final as she finished fifth behind winner Sifan Hassan at the World Championships.
The 26-year-old Scot tried to catch front-runner Hassan but appeared to expend too much energy and was caught with 150m remaining in Doha.
Hassan, who also won the 10,000m title, took victory in a championship record time of three minutes 51.95 seconds.
Defending champion Faith Kipyegon took silver, with Gudaf Tsegay third.
More to follow.