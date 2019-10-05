Laura Muir fifth in 1500m final at World Athletics Championships

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app; Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live; Live streams, clips and text commentary online.

Britain's Laura Muir produced a gutsy display in the 1500m final as she finished fifth behind winner Sifan Hassan at the World Championships.

The 26-year-old Scot tried to catch front-runner Hassan but appeared to expend too much energy and was caught with 150m remaining in Doha.

Hassan, who also won the 10,000m title, took victory in a championship record time of three minutes 51.95 seconds.

Defending champion Faith Kipyegon took silver, with Gudaf Tsegay third.

More to follow.