David Rudisha 'moving forward' after problems

Rudisha won gold in the 800m at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics

Two-time Olympic champion David Rudisha says he is "moving forward" after his recent struggles off the track.

The 30-year-old Kenyan, who is the 800m world record holder, has not competed since May 2017 because of recurrent back and knee injuries.

He has also suffered the death of his father, the breakdown of his marriage and survived a serious car crash.

"The injury has gone now. I want to say that is now past and I want to focus on the future," said Rudisha.

"I was very close with my father. It was a great loss. He was the one who drove me behind my career.

"Because I knew my father was an athlete, it gave me that passion to love sport and to try to become an athlete like him. He's been a great inspiration to me."

During his troubles, Rudisha admitted he had issues struggling to control his weight and started to "party a little bit".

"I'm moving forward and I have a good plan for the future," he added:

"The main thing is that the injury has gone and now I can keep myself busy.

"I can get back to training and that is the best thing. I want to be as positive as possible."