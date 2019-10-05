World Athletics Championships: Kenyan grabs gold from Ethiopian by millimetres

Kenya's Conselsius Kipruto (bottom) narrowly beat Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma

Just one one-hundredth of a second separated Kenya's Conselsius Kipruto from Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma in the 3,000m steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Girma led as he hurdled the last barrier in the home stretch.

But Kipruto, who appeared to stumble as he landed, managed to catch up in a sprint finish to win the race and retain his world title.

After a 30-second wait, the scoreboard confirmed the Kenyan's victory.

Kipruto, 24, ran a time of eight minutes 1.35 seconds. The 18-year-old Ethiopian crossed the line in a new national record time of 8:01.36.

Morocco's Soufiane el Bakkali came third with 8:03.76.

Speaking after the race, Kipruto, described the last 100 metres as "amazing... I couldn't believe it".

Talking about the moments waiting for the result he said: "I was praying: 'Let it be me.'"

East African neighbours Kenya and Ethiopia have long been rivals on the track, with both excelling at middle and long distances.

Kipruto's victory means that Kenya now has three gold medals at this World Athletics Championships compared to Ethiopia's one.