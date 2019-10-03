World Athletics Championship: Laura Muir 'takes confidence' from run

Media playback is not supported on this device Muir through to 1500m final

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October

Medal contender Laura Muir said she will take "a lot of confidence" from how she ran to reach the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships.

The Scot finished third in her semi-final in a time of four minutes 01.05 to earn a place in Saturday's final.

In just her second race in three months, Muir finished behind American Jenny Simpson and training partner Gabriela Debues-Stafford.

"Everyone talks about the final but you have to get there first," she said.

"These girls are fast - 4:01 for a semi-final and I'm really happy to be here,

"It's so hard coming back from injury but it gives me a lot of confidence knowing I can run that sort of time feeling comfortably."

Meanwhile, in the men's 1500m, Neil Gourlay, Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr all reached the semi-finals after strong performances in their heats.

British champion Gourlay was the fourth fastest qualifier in 3:36:31 and all three will run again on Friday.

'There is nothing to scare her' - analysis

BBC Sport athletics commentator Steve Cram

Laura will be pleased on all sorts of levels. She's through, she's had a good hard run out and it will tell her she is fit. But the main thing is that there is nothing to scare her.

Olympic heptathlon gold medallist Denise Lewis

It was very encouraging and it take great mental strength to do that. She just looked so comfortable. She has such a great racing brain and she has given herself the opportunity to surprise people.