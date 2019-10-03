World Athletics Championships: Ciara Mageean finishes fifth to reach 1500m final

From the section

Ireland's Ciara Mageean has qualified for the final of the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The Portaferry runner finished fifth in Thursday evening's semi-final to secure a place in Saturday's final.

England's Sara McDonald, who led the early stages of the race alongside Mageean, missed out on qualification for the final by finishing sixth.

Ethiopian-Dutch runner Sifan Hassan won the heat in a time of 4:14.69.

Mageean, who had reached the semi-final with a fifth-place finish in her heat, ran a time of 4:15.49.

Shelby Houlihan was second, Rababe Arafi came third and defending champion Faith Kipyegon was fourth.