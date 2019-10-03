World Athletics Championships: Eilidh Doyle inspired by golden mothers in Doha

Eilidh Doyle (centre) is expecting her first child in January

Eilidh Doyle is targeting giving birth and competing in the Olympics in the same year after being inspired by gold medal-winning mothers at the World Championships in Doha.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the 100m, while Allyson Felix was part of the USA's winning mixed relay team.

Doyle and husband and coach Brian are expecting their first child in January.

"It shows there is no limit," the 32-year-old Scottish 400m hurdler said of the mothers who have medalled.

"Obviously I will need to see when the baby is born and how I feel, but the Olympics would be my ultimate goal. It's good to have that target there to help me get back and keep that motivation high."

Fraser-Pryce won gold at the age of 32 before being joined on her celebrations by her two-year-old son.

"Seeing Shelly-Ann's performance and even her interview after the 100m final was massively inspiring," Doyle said. "I had goosebumps when I heard her speak.

"There have been others beforehand like Jess Ennis and even back to Liz McColgan when she had Eilish. There's lots of examples."

Felix won her medal 10 months after giving birth by Caesarean section and Doyle thinks making the British relay squad in Tokyo would be her most realistic target, having earned a 4x400m relay bronze at Rio 2016.

"Hurdles is my main love, but it would be difficult to be competitive to get a medal," she said.

"We are not putting any pressure on it, but I would like to get back as quickly as possible, for my own health as much as anything, so I can get back in shape."

Perth-born Doyle says "it has been strange" having to adapt to being a viewer rather than a participant.

"It's the first World Championships I've not been at since my first in 2009, so that was weird," she said.

"But I'm really enjoying being a fan. I never really get to watch athletics because you are caught up in a bubble, so it's good to see what my family get to see."