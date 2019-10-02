Dina Asher-Smith wins 200m gold at World Athletics Championships
-
- From the section Athletics
|2019 World Athletics Championships
|Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app; Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live; Live streams, clips and text commentary online.
Dina-Asher Smith became the first British woman to win a major global sprint title as she stormed to victory in 200m at the World Championships.
The 23-year-old was the outstanding favourite and outclassed the field to take gold in a British record of 21.88 seconds.
More to follow.