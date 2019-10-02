Dina Asher-Smith's world 200m gold is 'beginning of new era'

Media playback is not supported on this device Asher-Smith romps to a stunning win the women's 200m final

Dina Asher-Smith's 200m world title heralds the "beginning of a new era", says sprint legend Michael Johnson.

Asher-Smith, 23, became the first British woman to claim a global sprint title as she won in 21.88 seconds.

"Dina Asher-Smith is going nowhere. She's only 23 and has the right attitude," said Johnson, who won four Olympic and eight World Championship gold medals.

"She has the talent so we'll get a chance to see that against the best."

Asher-Smith came into the World Championships in fantastic form, having followed up her triple European success last year with the 100m Diamond League title and impressive performances in the 200m.

She rose to a new level on Sunday when she won 100m world silver to become the first British female to win a sprint medal at this level since Kathy Cook's 200m bronze at the 1983 World Championships.

But it was in the 200m where many thought she would end the longest wait.

Her only major rival, whom she was unable to defeat this season, was the Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo. But she elected to run in the 400m in Doha because of the scheduling.

It all began to fall into place when her other rivals for the title, including 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, withdrew from the competition.

By the time of Wednesday's final, Asher-Smith was the clear favourite - and won by a comfortable margin in British record time, with American Brittany Brown taking silver in 22.22 and Swiss Mujinga Kambundji bronze in 22.51.

American Johnson, the former 200m and 400m world record holder, told BBC Sport: "People get carried away with the potential she has but, as she said herself, you've got to deliver. And she delivered.

"Dina executed this race exactly how she needed to do. She came off the bend with so much speed.

"Dina was too much for everyone. She was just ready."

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, who won Olympic heptathlon gold and three world titles, said this is the "start of something incredible" for Asher-Smith, who will race in the 4x100m relay on Saturday before turning her attention to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

She said: "She knows how to do it now. She has tasted what it is like to be a world champion, to win those global titles and take it into next year.

"I'm so excited to see what she does at the Olympics."

