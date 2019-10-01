World Athletics Championships: Beth Dobbin misses out on 200m final

Media playback is not supported on this device Dobbin unable to make the 200m final as Brown takes the race

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October

Beth Dobbin missed out on a place in the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha after finished a disappointing sixth in her semi-final.

A time of 23.11 was well below her personal best of 22:50 - a time that would have secured second place behind United States' Brittany Brown.

The 25-year-old Scot admitted: "It always feels like a blur.

"There is something missing. I don't know what it is, but I've just not found the shape I was in during July."

British team-mate Jody Williams also failed to qualify after finishing fifth in her heat, but Dina Asher-Smith won hers and is among the favourites for gold.

"A bit of a niggle mid season's just cost me because I was in great shape in July and, if I had been running those times here, I would have had a space in the final," Dobbin told BBC Scotland.

"It's frustrating as there have been so many big-name drop-outs and it feels like there is a great big opportunity there, but it just wasn't to be.

"I can't dwell on it to much. It is my first World Championships, but I'm just gutted not to be in the final."