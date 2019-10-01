World Athletics Championships: Dina Asher-Smith through to 200m final

Asher-Smith was the fastest qualifier for Wednesday's 200m final

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith underlined her status as favourite for the 200m world title as she effortlessly qualified for Wednesday's final.

The 23-year-old world 100m silver medallist won her semi-final in 22.16 seconds - the fastest time of the day.

Her hopes of becoming the first British female to win a world sprint title increased with the withdrawal of Olympic champion Elaine Thompson.

The final in Doha's Khalifa Stadium begins at 20:35 BST.

Compatriots Jodie Williams and Beth Dobbin failed to qualify for the final.

The stars appear aligned for Asher-Smith with Jamaica's Thompson joining 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 100m bronze medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Dutch defending champion Dafne Schippers among the main contenders to have pulled out. Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare, who had run faster than the Briton this year, was disqualified in her heat on Monday.

And before the Championships, Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who won the 200m Diamond League trophy by beating the European champion comfortably in Zurich, elected to race only in the 400m because of the scheduling.