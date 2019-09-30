Dina Asher-Smith wins 200m heat to reach World Championships semi-finals

Dina Asher-Smith won world 100m silver on Sunday

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October

Dina Asher-Smith showed no signs of fatigue from winning 100m silver as she ran the fastest time of the day to reach the 200m semi-finals at the World Championships.

The 23-year-old Briton, who claimed her first major global medal on Monday, won her heat in 22.32 seconds.

Compatriots Jodie Williams and Beth Dobbin also reached Tuesday's semis.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson also advanced, but former bronze medallist Blessing Okagbare was disqualified.

That disqualification, plus the withdrawal of 100m bronze medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou, have boosted Asher-Smith's hopes in an event that was already without Dutch defending champion Dafne Schippers and 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce of Jamaica.

Asher-Smith is ranked number one in this event this season and is the odds-on favourite to win her first global outdoor title.