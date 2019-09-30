Kevin Seaward: Belfast runner clocks Ireland's best marathon time since 2002

Seaward ran for Ireland at the 2016 Olympic Games

Kevin Seaward produced the fastest marathon by an Irishman since 2002 when he clocked two hours 13 minutes and 39 seconds in Berlin on Sunday.

Belfast man Seaward's time cut a minute and 13 seconds off his previous best set in Berlin in 2015.

It moves him to equal 10th on the all-time Irish list - level with former Boston Marathon winner Neil Cusack.

"Over the moon to run a PB and sub 2:14," said Seaward, 35, on Twitter.

The Belfast man, who will turn 36 on Thursday, was producing the fastest Irish marathon performance since Mark Carroll ran 2:10.54 in 2002.

Seaward's impressive performances in recent years have included finishing a superb fourth for Northern Ireland at last year's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

He represented Ireland at the Olympic Games in Rio three years ago and was top Irishman at last year's European Championships in Berlin when he finished 15th.

Seaward now will have ambitions of representing Ireland in next year's Olympics in Rio.

His new personal best is two minutes and nine seconds outside the IAAF's Tokyo standard but the new dual Olympic qualification process includes 50% of the qualifiers coming from a world ranking system.

The complicated new system has several add-ons which include bonus points for running national championships plus two marathon times outside the standard or half marathon equivalent times, being considered for the ranking list.

Sunday's Berlin race saw Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele fall two seconds short of the world marathon record as he won 2:01.41.

The former Olympic and world 5,000m and 10,000m champion, 37, produced the second fastest ever marathon as he missed out on Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge's mark set in Berlin last year.

Seaward's fellow Belfastman Stephen Scullion will run the marathon for Ireland at the World Championships in Doha on Saturday.