Dina Asher-Smith's World Championships silver bodes well for Olympics - Denise Lewis

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October

Dina Asher-Smith's 100m silver at the World Championships puts her in the frame for further success at next year's Olympics, says Denise Lewis.

The 23-year-old had been tipped to win three medals in Doha, and achieved the first goal when she finished behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on Sunday.

"Do not underestimate how ambitious Dina is," Lewis told BBC Sport.

"She wants to be the very best and has achieved that, in my eyes. It bodes so well for next year."

The Tokyo Olympics start on 24 July 2020.

In Doha, Asher-Smith is a strong contender to take gold in the 200m, in which she is world number one this season, following the withdrawal of Fraser-Pryce and Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo's decision to race only in the 400m.

The Briton will also hope to win a 4x100m relay medal.

Asher-Smith broke her own British record by clocking 10.83 seconds in finishing behind Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, who stormed to gold in 10.70. Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou took bronze in 10.90.

Michael Johnson, who is also part of the BBC Sport team in Qatar, said the Briton's maturity gave her an edge.

"The thing about Dina, she's talented, she's quick, she's fast," said the multiple 200m and 400m world and Olympic champion.

"But the big advantage for her is she makes extremely good decisions and she's very grounded. That's the mark of an athlete who knows how to get the best from themselves and how much pressure they want to put on yourself."

Colin Jackson, who won 110m hurdles world titles in 1993 and 1999, added: "When there's a lot of pressure around you, to come here, against the best of all time, and to produce your best performance of all time, Dina should be very, very pleased with that."

'I wanted a medal of any colour'

Asher-Smith is the first British woman to win a global individual sprint medal since Kathy Cook in the 200m at the 1983 World Championships.

She also won European gold at 100m in Berlin last year, as well as securing gold in the 200m and 4x100m relay.

"I wanted to come away with a medal of any colour despite all the headlines," Asher-Smith said.

"I wanted to push myself into the top three women in the world. I didn't think on calibre I was there yet.

"So I still needed to take it up another notch and I'm very happy to have done that."

Asher-Smith will next race in Monday's 200m heats, which begin at 15:05 BST.

"It's a long season and it's easy to get carried away in having the small achievements along the way," Asher-Smith said of her 100m success.

"For me and my coach, it's always been stay focused, make sure your training is tailored towards this and keep one eye on the prize.

"It's a team effort getting me on this track and making sure I can mentally go into an event I've never done before and come out with a silver medal."

'A class act'

There were congratulations for Asher-Smith's achievement on social media.

Long jumper Jazmin Sawyer, a team-mate and close friend, said: "Dina is such a class act. The consistency this year. Personal best exactly when it matters - in the world final. Second in the world. That's a competitor. Ah man, I'm inspired."

Katharine Merry, the British 2000 Olympic 400m bronze medallist, watched Asher-Smith from the sidelines working as the announcer inside the Khalifa Stadium for these championships.

She tweeted: "An amazing night and a privilege to call so much wonderful action in the stadium including Dina Asher-Smith with a silver medal and British record. Wow. Flying the flag."