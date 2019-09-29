Dina Asher-Smith wins World Championships women's 100m silver; Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce takes gold

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Asher-Smith claims historic silver as Fraser-Pryce wins 100m

Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to win an individual World Championships sprint medal in 36 years as she claimed silver in the 100m final with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce taking gold.

It is the 23-year-old's first major global medal outdoors with the 200m to follow, where she is a strong contender for gold.

Fraser-Pryce, 32, powered to 10.71 seconds for her eighth world title while Asher-Smith's 10.83 is a new British record.

Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou took bronze.

British athletics has waited a long time for someone to emulate the achievement of Kathy Cook, who won 200m bronze in the inaugural World Athletics Championships, back in 1983 in Helsinki.

Few showed the potential to do so in the intervening years before Asher-Smith's emergence. The Kent-born athlete was a double European junior gold medallist in 2013, before taking the world junior 100m title the following year.

She grew in stature when she became the first British women to dip under 11 seconds in 2015 before winning the European 100m title in 2016.

Relay medals followed at world and Olympic level before she showed her teeth by winning three European golds last year.

Expectations grew of what she could now achieve at world and Olympic level, but prior to the competition Asher-Smith told BBC Sport that she avoided making any predictions public - stating that her aims were only shared by those close to her, including her long-time coach John Blackie.

Her tunnel vision and mental fortitude took her to a different level this season, and she has now been rewarded with world 100m silver.

Asher-Smith is now aiming to win a further two medals - in the 200m and 4x100m relay.

Bradshaw just misses out on medal

Holly Bradshaw has jumped 4.87m indoors

In the women's pole vault final, European bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw just missed out on a first global outdoor medal, finishing fourth with a best clearance of 4.80m - just 1cm below her British record.

She twice failed at 4.85m, and then with a last-ditch attempt at 4.90m.

The gold was won by Russian Anzhelika Sidorova, under the Authorised Neutral Athlete flag, with 4.95m. USA's Sandi Morris took silver and Katerina Stefanidi claimed bronze.

Meanwhile, American athletics great Allyson Felix claimed her 12th world title as her quartet won the first 4x400m mixed relay final at a World Championships.

The 33-year-old, who only returned to competitive racing earlier in September 10 months after giving birth to her first child by emergency caesarean, ran the second leg as USA won in a world record time of three minutes 09.34 seconds. Jamaica claimed silver and Bahrain took bronze.

Great Britain's team of Rabah Yousif, Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond and Martyn Rooney finished fourth.

In the men's 200m, Britain's sprinters Adam Gemili, Miguel Francis and Zharnel Hughes all advanced from their heats to qualify for Monday's semi-finals.

Gemili, 25, won his heat in 20.06 - his fastest time for three years and his fourth quickest ever - and said the display was "a bit of redemption" for narrowly failing to reach the 100m final.

"To mentally park [yesterday] for the moment was difficult, but I've been working a lot on my psychology," said Gemili, who was edged out in a photo-finish on Saturday.

"I wanted to get a good semi-final so hopefully this has guaranteed that. A bit of redemption for yesterday because I feel like a let a lot of people down, which was disappointing for me."

Francis, the fastest Briton this year having run 19.97 in London, and Hughes, fresh from coming sixth in the 100m final, both eased through.

European 100m champion Hughes, who ran a modest 20.24 in finishing second, said: "Last night I didn't get any sleep as I was held up by anti-doping so I fell asleep about 4am this morning and then I had to be up for 8am. I know once I get back to warm-up, get an ice bath, I'll be OK."

The event's outstanding favourite Noah Lyles of the USA, whose 19.50 seconds in Lausanne this year was the fourth fastest ever, was in third gear as he came second in his heat in 20.26.

There will be no British representation in the 800m final with Elliott Giles, Jamie Webb and Kyle Langford all falling short in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, USA's Christian Taylor won an incredible fourth triple jump title with a fifth-round effort of 17.92m. Compatriot Will Claye was second with 17.74m and there was a first major medal for Burundi's Hugues Fabrice Zango, who clinched bronze with 17.66m - an African record.

The women's 20km walk was due to begin at 23:59 local time.

