World Athletics Championships: Irish duo Barr and English knocked out in Doha

Mark English missed out on the 800m final after finishing seventh in his heat

Thomas Barr and Mark English both exited from the World Athletics Championships on a tough day for Team Ireland in Doha.

Barr narrowly missed out on the 400m hurdles final after finishing fourth in his semi-final despite a season's best time of 49.02 seconds.

The fastest two in each heat qualified for Monday's final with tenth-placed Barr missing the 48.93 seconds target.

English also suffered elimination after finishing last in his 800m heat.

"I'm disappointed," said Waterford native Barr, whose heat was won by American Rai Benjamin in 48.52 seconds.

"I really went for it in the first 200-250m and maybe that cost me in the home strait.

"I was in contention and I thought 'I have this' and I thought I was in a good position to strike, but when I went over hurdle right or hurdle nine, I just didn't have that same strength there that I had yesterday."

Barr narrowly missed out on the final despite a season's best time of 49.02 seconds

He added: "I'm happy to say I gave it my best. 400m hurdles is a very tough event at the moment. I would have liked to have run faster and broken 49 seconds this year, but it'll add fuel to the fire for next year."

Donegal man English, who was only called up eight days ago, bowed out of the 800m earlier on Saturday after finishing seventh with a time of 1:47:25.

The three-time European medallist led at the halfway point but faded in the latter stages to eventually finish last as Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich won with a time of 1:45.98.

"I just decided to front run it and not leave it up to hope. It just didn't work out obviously," English told Athletics Ireland.

"I decided to run the first 150m as if I was going to lead it and see if anyone else was going to take it on. I looked over and I was so far ahead, so it wasn't really worth waiting on anyone at that point - I just decided to go for it."

Ireland's Brendan Boyce competes in the 50km walk on Saturday night before Cork sprinter Phil Healy takes on Monday's 200m heats.