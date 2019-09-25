World Athletics Championships: Lord Coe reappointed IAAF president for second term

Lord Coe addresses members at the International Athletics Federation a congress in Doha.

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app; Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live; Live streams, clips and text commentary online.

Lord Coe will continue as president of the International Association of Athletics Federations after being appointed unopposed for a second term.

Britain's double Olympic 1500m champion was first appointed in 2015 and will be in charge for another four years.

The appointment was announced before the start of the World Athletics Championships, which begin in Qatar capital Doha, on 27 September.

Colombia's Ximena Restrepo is the first woman to be voted IAAF vice-president.

Restrepo, 50, won her country's first Olympic athletics medal when she finished third in the 400m at the Barcelona Games in 1992.

She will be joined as one of 62-year-old Lord Coe's deputies by Ukraine's former world and Olympic pole vault champion Sergey Bubka, Geoffrey Gardner of Norfolk Island and Saudi Arabia's Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud.

During his first term, Lord Coe has had to oversee the fall-out of the Russian doping scandal and the controversy surrounding South Africa runner Caster Semanya, who has been ordered to take medication to control her testosterone levels in order to compete.