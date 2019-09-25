World Athletics Championships: Neil Gourley not heading to Doha 'just to be tourist'

Gourley (second right) aims to be medal contender in Doha

Neil Gourley once "didn't think I was talented enough" to reach a World Athletics Championships, but is not heading to Doha just "to be a tourist".

The 24-year-old won the 1500m gold at last month's British Championships to secure his place in the GB team.

"I've got goals for this championship that don't involve just being there and being part of it," Gourley told BBC Scotland.

"I want to be in that final and doing my best to get near the medals."

Gourley, who is one of 12 Scots in the GB team, says the old cliche of it being "a childhood dream come true" fits in his case.

"I'm feeling excited," he said. "I'm having to almost temper that a bit because the young running geek inside me wants to explode with excitement.

"If you had told me 10-12 years ago I probably wouldn't have believed you for a start, but at that stage I didn't think I was talented enough to ever get to this kind of level, so it is a bit surreal."

Gourley has endured a rollercoaster year but says he believes "I absolutely belong there based on what I have done this season".

The Glaswegian was hopeful of a medal in his home city in the 1500m final at the European Indoor Championships in March, but was forced to withdraw through illness on the day of the race.

"I didn't feel like anything good could possibly come out of it, it was just the lowest of the low, being that close to a big opportunity in front of a home crowd," he admitted.

However, he says that, along with the disappointment of not being selected for last year's European Championships, fuelled his "will to win to not let anything stand in my way" as he seeks success.

Edinburgh pair Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman also qualified for the GB team after finishing behind Gourley in the British trials and he says that fellow Scots like European champion Laura Muir are an inspiration.

"Just looking at others with similar backgrounds to you - people like Laura Muir - and thinking 'You know what? If she can do it, I can do this'. There is no reason why I can't set my goals at that level as well," he added.

"It is a great thing to be a part of. Within my event in particular, it is getting so hard just to make a team right now, just to appear at a championships, that it is just driving people on."