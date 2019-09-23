Will Draper secures third Granite Mann win and sets course record

Will Draper took silver at the Island Games and recently won the Isle of Man Triathlon Championships.

Will Draper broke the individual course record at the Isle of Man's Granite Mann to win his third straight title.

Draper, 19, completed the off-road triathlon in one hour, nine minutes and 44 seconds, beating the record he set last year by almost a minute.

Chris Looney finished five minutes behind for second place, with Elliott Moore a further eight back in third.

Olivia Newstead was the first woman across the line, in 13th, with her time of one hour 39 minutes and 18 seconds.

Meanwhile, the trio of Ryan Armour, Robbie Turner and Nick Colburn finished in one hour seven minutes and 15 seconds to win the team competition.

It was the sixth edition of the Granite Mann triathlon, which started in 2014.

Contested in the Cringle Plantation, the event features a 400-metre swim in the reservoir, followed by a 10-kilometre bike ride and concludes with a five-kilometre run on the plantation's trails.

Two-time winner Draper came into the event on form after a strong 2019, which saw him win silver in the triathlon at the Island Games and take a dominating win in the recent Isle of Man Triathlon Championship.

He started how he meant to go on by setting the quickest time in the swim and was the only individual competitor to make the 40-minute mark in the bike ride.

Draper finished his effort by setting a personal best in the run to give him a comfortable win.