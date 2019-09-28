World Championships 2019: Medal table and GB medallists at Doha 2019
|World Athletics Championships on the BBC
|Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October
Great Britain won six medals at the last World Championships in London in 2017.
Mo Farah won gold and silver and the relay teams added one gold, two silvers and a bronze to help Britain finish sixth in the medal table.
How many will the team win in 2019?
2019 medal table
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Kenya
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bahrain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Namibia
|0
|0
|1
|1
