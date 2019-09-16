Richard Gerrard wins his sixth consecutive End to End walk

Richard Gerrard has won the End to End walk seven times

Richard Gerrard continued his recent domination of the Isle of Man's End to End walk with his sixth consecutive victory in the event.

Gerrard finished the 39.22-mile route in six hours 38 minutes and 10 seconds, beating Hannah Hunter by 20 minutes.

As well as finishing runner-up in the main competition, Hunter won the women's title by almost 45 minutes.

Last year's runner-up James Quirk finished 15 minutes behind Hunter in third place.

Starting at the Point of Ayre, the route took the competitors down the west of the island to the finish at the Sound.

Hunter made a swift start but she was soon passed by Gerrard, who was six minutes ahead by the halfway point.

The title continued his unbroken run of success since 2014 and was his seventh victory in all after winning his first in 2011.

Gerrard is also a five-time winner of the Parish Walk, though he was forced to pull out of this year's event at Andreas after falling ill.

While Hunter's victory in the women's competition never seemed in doubt, the race to claim the remaining podium spots was much closer.

Less than a minute separated second to fourth, with Jayne Farquhar finishing ahead of Sophie Dvorakova and Karen Lawrie.