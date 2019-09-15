Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor smashes half marathon world record

Geoffrey Kamworor is a three-time World Half Marathon Champion

Geoffrey Kamworor set a new world record for the half marathon with a stunning run in Copenhagen.

Kamworor took 17 seconds off the previous record, set by fellow Kenyan Abraham Kiptum in Valencia last year, to complete the 13.1 miles in 58:01.

The 26-year-old won the IAAF Gold Label Race by 75 seconds, fellow Kenyan Bernard Kipkorir second and Ethiopia's Berehanu Wendemu Tsegu third.

"It is very emotional for me to set this record," said Kamworor.

"Doing it in Copenhagen, where I won my first world title, adds something to it."

Kamworor had targeted breaking this world record as a priority having passed up the opportunity to race at the World Championships in Doha later this month.

Kamworor also did it out on his own and without pacemakers, as he covered the second half of the race without anyone for company.

As well as the half marathon, in which he has won three world titles, he has proved himself a fine long distance runner with silver in the 10,000m at the 2015 World Championships and victory in the New York City Marathon in 2017.

In the women's race, Ethiopia's Birhane Dibaba won by 25 seconds in a time of 1:05:01, with Kenya's Evaline Chirchir and Dorcas Tuitoek second and third.