World Athletics Championships: Timetable and main events for Doha 2019

Briton Dina Asher-Smith will be competing in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m events

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October

Schedule

*All times listed are BST - Doha is two hours ahead of the UK.

*Event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes. Athletes listed below are subject to qualifying requirements and fitness

Friday, 27 September - day one

TV coverage: 13:45-19:30 - live coverage - BBC Two; 21:55-01:00 - Women's marathon - BBC Red Button; 13:45-20:00 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

One gold medal to be won: Women's marathon

21:59 - women's marathon: Starting at 23:59 local time to avoid the worst of the Doha heat, the midnight marathon promises to be a compelling race. Kenya's Edna Kiplagat bids for a World Championship hat-trick after victories in 2011 and 2013 but will her former team-mate Rose Chelimo, who now represents Bahrain, defend her title?

Leading Britons: Charlotte Purdue became the third-fastest British female marathon runner as she finished 10th in the London Marathon.

Other highlights: Men's 100m heats, women's 800m heats, women's pole vault qualification, women's high jump qualification

Saturday, 28 September - day two

TV coverage: 14:15-16:30 - live coverage - BBC One; 16:30-20:30 - live coverage - BBC Two; 21:25-02:15 - 50K walk - BBC Red Button; 16:30-21:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online; 20:00-21:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live

Number of golds: Six to be won in women's hammer, men's long jump, women's 10,000m, men's 100m, men's 50km walk, women's 50km walk

17:25 - women's hammer final: Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk is not only Olympic champion but also the defending champion and world record holder with 82.98m.

18:40 - men's long jump final: Reigning champion Luvo Manyonga has an incredible back story - a reformed crystal meth addict, the South African also won silver at Rio 2016, but could have his work cut out in Doha. Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria jumped 8.68m last summer. Could the Cuban take down Manyonga, and Mike Powell's 8.95m world record, in Doha?

19:10 - women's 10,000m final: The Ethiopians might dominate this event with world and Olympic champion Almaz Ayana and Letesenbet Gidey, the fastest in the field this year, selected. Britons Eilish McColgan and Steph Twell will line up in the Doha heat.

20:15 - men's 100m final: In the first global major outdoor championship since Usain Bolt's retirement, who will step out of the Jamaican's shadow? In truth, the succession happened two years ago in London when Justin Gatlin spoiled Bolt's farewell party to win 2017 World Championships gold. Gatlin, who has served two doping bans and is now 37, is very much still in the Doha medal conversation but the smart money is on his American team-mate Christian Coleman.

21:30 - men's 50km race walk: Britons Cameron Corbishley and Dominic King go in this event where reigning champion Yohann Diniz of France will be favourite to retain his title.

Other highlights: British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith begins her bid to win three medals as she competes in the women's 100m heats (14:30). Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita and Asha Philip will also hope to progress to the semi-finals.

Sunday, 29 September - day three

TV coverage: 17:30-22:00 - live coverage - BBC Two (19:00-22:00, BBC Two Wales); 21:30-22:00 - live coverage - BBC Four; 21:25-23:30 - Women's 20K walk - BBC Red Button; 17:30-22:00 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online; 21:00-22:00 - live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live

Number of golds: Five to be won in women's pole vault, men's triple jump, 4x400m mixed relay, women's 100m, women's 20km walk

18:40 - women's pole vault final: Holly Bradshaw has been mentioned as a global medal contender ever since her breakthrough in 2012. However, because of a nightmare run of injuries, it took her until last summer in Berlin to win a first outdoor major medal - European Championship bronze. On her day Bradshaw could claim a medal but she'll need to be on top of her game as this is one of the most stacked fields in the schedule, with reigning world, Olympic and European champion Katerina Stefanidi the star name.

19:45 - men's triple jump final: America's two-time Olympic and world champion Christian Taylor has long been expected to be the man to break Jonathan Edwards' world record of 18.29m. He came within eight centimetres of it at the Beijing World Championships in 2015. This year, however, has seen compatriot Will Claye move to third on the all-time list with a jump of 18.14m. Will Edwards' 1995 world record finally go?

Stoke's Ben Williams, 27, has been hampered by knee problems during his career but looks in good nick having set a PB of 17.14m in August.

20:35 - mixed 4x400m relay final: This event will make its global debut in Doha before its Olympic bow at Tokyo 2020. It was introduced at senior level at the 2017 World Relays and involves teams of two men and two women running a leg each in any order.

21:20 - women's 100m: Can triple European champion Dina Asher-Smith claim a first individual global medal outdoors? Asher-Smith's first World Championships medal was a relay bronze in 2013 when she was still just 17. Six years later, Asher-Smith will need to live with Jamaica's Olympic champion Elaine Thompson and compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Two-time Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce took 2017 off to have her first child but has had an impressive return to form this summer - clocking 10.73 seconds, the same time with which she won World Championships gold in in Berlin back in 2009.

Thompson, who is equal fastest this season with Fraser-Pryce, will be looking to make it a world-Olympic double having triumphed in Rio. And defending champion Tori Bowie of the USA, who has yet to hit peak form this season, will once again be one to watch.

Monday, 30 September - day four

TV coverage: 13:45-21:00 - live coverage - BBC Two; 13:45-21:35 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

Number of golds: Six to be won in women's high jump, men's 5,000m, men's discus, women's 3,000m steeplechase, women's 800m, men's 400m hurdles

18:30 - women's high jump: Defending champion Maria Lasitskene is going for a hat-trick of titles and her world leading jump of 2.06m this season - 4cm better than anyone else - suggests it is her crown to lose. The Russian's main challenge might come from Ukraine's Yuliya Levchenko, who took silver at London 2017 and has managed 2.02m in 2019. Loughborough student Morgan Lake managed 1.94m in retaining the British title this year and making the final might be the best the 22-year-old can hope for.

19:20 - men's 5,000m: With Briton Mo Farah out of the picture over the longer track distances, there is the chance of an Ethiopian clean sweep in the 5,000m. Telahun Haile Bekele is the fastest this year having managed 12 minutes 52.98 seconds in Rome, an epic race in which he pipped team-mate Selemon Barega, a former world junior and youth champion. Defending champion Muktar Edris, who beat Farah to the title two years ago, is also in the team although he has only managed an 11th and 18th in his two Diamond League outings this year. Britons Andrew Butchart, Ben Connor and Marc Scott will hope to have progressed from the heats.

19:50 - women's 3,000m steeplechase: Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech has been the outstanding performer in this event this season. The 28-year-old, fourth in Rio and at London 2017, won all four of her Diamond League races and her time of eight minutes 55.58 in Palo Alto is the fastest of 2019 by eight seconds. USA's defending champion Emma Coburn is expected to challenge once again. Rosie Clarke, fourth in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Elizabeth Bird and Aimee Pratt will have hoped to have got this far.

20:10 - women's 800m: South African Caster Semenya will not have the chance the defend her title after losing her challenge to the restriction of testosterone levels in female runners in track events from 400m to the mile. American Ajee Wilson, third two years ago in London, comes in as the favourite having secured four Diamond League wins this season. Lynsey Sharp, Alexandra Bell and Shelayna Oskan-Clarke feature for Briton, with Scot Sharp having an outside chance of a medal.

20:40 - men's 400m hurdles: Will we see the 27-year-old world record of 46.78 seconds broken? Will Norway's biggest track star Karsten Warholm, the defending champion, be the one to break it? He ran a PB of 46.92 this season. But USA's Rai Benjamin ran him close in the same race in Zurich and home favourite Abderrahman Samba ran 46.98 in Paris last year. Chris McAlister is GB's sole representative.

Tuesday, 1 October - day five

BBC coverage: 13:45-21:00 - live coverage - BBC Two

Number of golds: Four to be won in men's pole vault, women's javelin, men's 800m, men's 200m

18:05 - men's pole vault: This might be a three-way fight between defending champion Sam Kendricks, Poland's Piotr Lisek and Armand Duplantis of Sweden who have all cleared six metres this season. French pole vaulting great Renaud Lavillenie, who won at London 2012 and holds the world indoor record at 6.16m, is among the contenders but has not cleared 6m since 2015.

20:10 - men's 800m: This is another event where the world record - David Rudisha's phenomenal time of one minute 40.91 seconds set at London 2012 - could go. Botswana's Nijel Amos was only 18 at the time and produced a stunning run to take silver - he is the favourite as he looks to finally land a major global title. Watch out for American Donavan Brazier who has clocked a personal best of 1:42.70 this season in beating Amos in Zurich. And what of the British chances? Kyle Langford - fourth two years ago - has been embroiled in controversy this year, but remains in the squad. Elliot Giles and Jamie Webb, who is the quickest of the trio this season, make up the contingent.

20:40 - men's 200m: Two track world records in one night? Noah Lyles, 22, has the ability and the flamboyance to fill the position left by Usain Bolt. His 19.50 seconds in Lausanne sent shockwaves around the athletics world and he will be the favourite for the title in Doha. Of Bolt, Lyles said: "The man ran incredible times... I'm going to break that, and then I'm going to get even bigger than him." Turkey's Ramil Guliyev cannot be discounted - he showed his competition pedigree two years ago to take the title and this season finished second to Lyles in 19.86 in Brussels. His other rival might be team-mate Coleman. Do not be surprised to see one of Zharnel Hughes, Adam Gemili and Miguel Francis in the final. Francis, 24, ran a time of 19.97 in London in July.

Wednesday, 2 October - day six

BBC coverage: 20:00-21:00 - live coverage - BBC One; 13:45-20:00 & 21:00-22:05 - live coverage - BBC Two; 13:45-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

Number of golds: Three to be won in men's hammer, women's 200m, men's 110m hurdles

19:40 - men's hammer: Carlisle-born Nick Miller, 26, could be Great Britain's best bet for a medal from the men. Aside from the javelin, GB's men have rarely excelled in the throwing events, but then along came Miller. He threw 80.26m to seal the 2018 Commonwealth title and is seventh in this year's world standings. Poland's defending champion Pawel Fajdek and team-mate Wojciech Nowicki are likely to duel for gold.

20:35 - women's 200m: It is Dina Asher-Smith time again. The 23-year-old has the fourth fastest time in the event this year and has beaten many of her rivals including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Dutch reigning champion Dafne Schippers. The last time a British woman won a medal in this event was in the first edition in 1983 when Kathy Smallwood-Cook won bronze. Fraser-Pryce and fellow Jamaican, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson, could be the ones to beat here.

20:55 - men's 100m hurdles: Arguably one of the most unpredictable finals because of the jeopardy. The two leading hurdlers in the world this year are a pair of 21-year-old Americans - Grant Holloway and Daniel Roberts. They were one-two at the American college championships in June, and that victory meant Holloway had become the first man to win three NCAA indoor and outdoor sprint hurdle titles in a row. In the British corner is world indoor 60m hurdles champion Andrew Pozzi. He has yet to make an impression at a major outdoor championships.

Other highlights: Katarina Johnson-Thompson begins her bid for heptathlon gold.

Thursday, 3 October - day seven

BBC coverage: 13:45-22:30 - live coverage - BBC Two; 22:30-23:00 - live coverage - BBC Four; 13:45-23:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online; 20:30-22:30 - live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live

Number of golds: Four to be won in women's shot put, women's 400m, heptathlon and decathlon

20:35 - women's shot put: Who can beat defending champion Lijiao Gong? The Chinese athlete threw a huge 20.31m in Zurich and in doing so became the only athlete to launch the 4kg metal ball more than 20m this year. Great Yarmouth's Sophie McKinna won the British title to earn her spot in Doha.

21:50 - women's 400m: Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo would have gone for the 200m-400m double had the schedule allowed her to. Much to Dina Asher-Smith's relief she plumped for the 400m. The Bahamian set the fastest time of the year - 49.05 seconds - but Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser has won five Diamond League races. Emily Diamond and Laviai Nielsen are Britain's entries.

22:05 - heptathlon 800m: This is it for Katarina Johnson-Thompson. The 2018 Commonwealth gold medallist should be the main challenger to Olympic and world champion Nafissatou Thiam. It could be a battle royale between the pair in this final event.

Friday, 4 October - day eight

BBC coverage: 17:15-20:30 - live coverage - BBC Two (17:15-19:30, BBC Two Northern Ireland); 21:30-23:30 - Men's 20K walk - BBC Red Button; 17:15-21:00 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

Number of golds: Six to be won in men's high jump, women's discus, women's 400m hurdles, men's 3,000m steeplechase, men's 400m, men's 20km walk

19:30 - women's 400m hurdles: Dalilah Muhammad could prove to be the star of these championships. The 29-year-old had the crowd in Des Moines on their feet in July when she ran 52.20 seconds to break the world record and win the American title. In doing so she became the first female 400m hurdler since Britain's Sally Gunnell to win the Olympic title and then break the world record. Her main rival is likely to be team-mate Sydney McLaughlin, who won the Diamond League final.

20:20 - men's 400m: World and Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk won't be lining up here because of injury, but expect a sub-44 second winning time. USA's Michael Norman is a strong contender having recorded 43.45 in his season opener, while his compatriot Fred Kerley managed 43.64 in beating Norman in the national trials. And remember London 2012 champion Kirani James? He is back in good form having run 44.47 in Andalucia earlier in the summer - the third fastest time of the year by a non-American. Britons Matthew Hudson-Smith and Rabah Yousif will be hopeful of places in the final.

21:30 - men's 20km walk: Briton Tom Bosworth might feel he might have a point to prove having been disqualified while leading this event at London 2017. Colombia's reigning world champion Eider Arevalo and Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi will be fancied for gold.

Saturday, 5 October - day nine

BBC coverage: 14:45-16:30 & 17:45-19:15 - live coverage - BBC One; 19:15-21:00 - live coverage - BBC Two; 16:30-17:45 - live coverage - BBC Red Button; 22:00-00:30 - Men's marathon - BBC Red Button; 14:45-17:45 & 18:00-21:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online

Number of golds: Seven to be won in men's shot put, women's triple jump, women's 1500m, women's 5,000m, women's 4x100m relay, men 4x100m relay, men's marathon

18:55 - women's 1500m: Will this be one of the races of the championships? European champion Laura Muir should be in with a shout of not only a medal but gold. Standing between her and the title could be Kenya's world and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon and Dutch world number one Sifan Hassan. American Jenny Simpson, 33, won the title in 2011 and should not be underestimated.

19:25 - women's 5,000m: The incredible Hassan could be lining up in this final too. She is the Diamond League champion in the 1500m and this distance. Kenya's Hellen Obiri - a silver medallist at Rio 2016 - might just be the favourite here. Britain might be represented by Eilish McColgan, Laura Weightman and Jessica Judd.

20:05 - women's 4x100m relay: The women won silver last time out - with Dina Asher-Smith in the quartet, anything can happen.

20:15 - men 4x100m relay: Having won a dramatic gold at London 2017, can Great Britain get the better of the United States and Jamaica again?

21:59 - men's marathon: Briton Callum Hawkins came fourth two years ago and set a new personal best time of 2:08.14 at this year's London Marathon.

Sunday, 6 October - day 10

BBC coverage: 16:30-20:00 BBC One, 16:30-20:30 uninterrupted Connected TV and online

Number of golds: Seven to be won in the men's 1500m, men's javelin, women's 100m hurdles, women's long jump, men's 10,000m and men's and women's 4x400m relay

17:15 - women's long jump: American Brittney Reese has won four of the past five World Championships but faces competition from Germany's Malaika Mihambo and Nigeria's Ese Brume.

17:40 - men's 1500m: Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen and older brother Filip are vying to become the first European world champion in this event since Steve Cram in 1983. Kenya are seeking a fifth successive world title and 2017 silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot has won 11 of his 12 Diamond League races over the past two seasons.

17:55 - men's javelin: Could Germany's javelin domination be coming to an end? They have occupied three of the top four spots on the world list at the end of each of the past three seasons but the current world leader is Magnus Kirt from Estonia.

18:00 - men's 10,000m: With no Mo Farah, it will be a fight between Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya for the medals.

18:50 - women's 100m hurdles: With Sally Pearson out of the picture (the Australian reigning champion announced her retirement in August), this looks set to be a showdown between the world record holder, USA's Kendra Harrison, and 2019's world number one, Jamaica's Danielle Williams

19:15 - women's 4 x 400m relay: Keep an eye out for American Allyson Felix, returning from the birth of her first child last November. She could win a record-extending 17th World Championships medal (and a 12th gold) while the GB quartet will hope to extend their impressive run in this event. Britain have won a medal in the past seven World Championships.

19:30 - men's 4 x 400m relay: The British team have won a bronze medal at the past three World Championships and should threaten again.