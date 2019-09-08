Mo Farah wins record sixth successive Great North Run

Breaking news

Britain's Mo Farah has won a record sixth successive Great North Run with a personal best time.

The Olympic champion, 36, finished the 13,1 miles in 59 minutes and six seconds after racing ahead of Tamirat Tola in the final mile.

Brigid Kosgei, who won the London Marathon in April, beat the women's course record with a time of 1:04:28.

David Weir took the wheelchair race for an eighth time. Jade Jones-Hall sealed a British double in the women's race.

More to follow

