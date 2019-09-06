Brussels Diamond League: Britain's Dina Asher-Smith posts season's best to win 100m

Asher-Smith has her sights set on the sprint double at the World Championships

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith posted a season's best time over 100m to beat Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the Diamond League Final in Brussels.

Asher-Smith, 23, clocked 10.88 seconds to edge out double Olympic and seven-time world champion Fraser-Pryce, as Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou took third.

The Briton will attempt a 100m and 200m sprint double at the 2019 World Championships in Doha later this month.

She finished second in the 200m at last week's Diamond League final in Zurich.

Asher-Smith lost out to Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo despite another season's best on that occasion - and the Briton strengthened her world medal claims with a first Diamond League title on Friday.

In the men's 200m, 22-year-old Noah Lyles of the United States backed up his 100m triumph in Zurich with a comfortable win in 19.74 seconds.

World champion Ramil Guliyev and Canadian Andre De Grasse both registered season's best times to finish second and third respectively.

The Diamond League finals had been split into two meetings at Zurich and Brussels, with 16 trophies handed out at each.

The World Championships take place in Doha from Friday, 27 September to Sunday, 6 October.