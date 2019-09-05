Cameron Chalmers: GB 400m runner targets 2020 Olympics after Doha 2019

Cameron Chalmers won the British indoor 400m title in February

Cameron Chalmers hopes his appearance at this year's World Athletics Championships in Doha can propel him to a place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 22-year-old 400m runner from Guernsey came second in the British Championships this summer.

"I can't wait to see what it's like and get the full experience," he said.

"I really want to take all of that into my preparations for next year and just try and qualify for the Olympics - that's always been the real dream."

Chalmers was selected for the Great Britain squad for the last World Championships in 2017, but had to pull out with injury.

This year he will again be part of the squad for the 4x400m men's relay, as well as aiming to make the mixed relay when it makes its debut in Doha.

Despite being runner-up in Birmingham last month, his time of 45.84 seconds was half a second off the qualifying time for an individual place in the World Championships.

"It's a shame not to have run that," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"But hopefully I can still make the most of an awesome opportunity and in years to come, with a bit more experience, hopefully I can run those sorts of times and in future championships be doing the individual and the relay."