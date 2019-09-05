World Athletics Championships: CJ Ujah pulls out of British squad with back injury
Sprinter CJ Ujah has pulled out of the British squad for the World Athletics Championships with a back injury.
The 25-year-old helped the 4x100m relay squad to gold two years ago and was again a member of the group selected for Doha.
He tweeted: "My team and I know this is the right step to get myself healthy for 2020 and beyond."
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, who anchored the British quartet to the European title in 2018, has replaced Ujah.
Great Britain squad:
MEN
100m: Ojie Edoburun, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes
200m: Miguel Francis, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes
400m: Matthew Hudson-Smith, Rabah Yousif
800m: Elliot Giles, Kyle Langford, Jamie Webb
1500m: Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman
5,000m: Andrew Butchart, Ben Connor, Marc Scott
3,000m Steeplechase: Zak Seddon
110m Hurdles: Andrew Pozzi
400m Hurdles: Chris McAlister
Pole Vault: Harry Coppell
Triple Jump: Ben Williams
Hammer: Nick Miller
Decathlon: Tim Duckworth
Marathon: Callum Hawkins
20km Race Walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson
50km Race Walk: Cameron Corbishley, Dominic King
4x100m Relay: Ojie Edoburun, Miguel Francis, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey
4x400m Relay: Cameron Chalmers, Dwayne Cowan, Toby Harries, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Martyn Rooney, Lee Thompson, Rabah Yousif
WOMEN
100m: Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Asha Philip
200m: Dina Asher-Smith, Beth Dobbin, Jodie Williams
400m: Emily Diamond, Laviai Nielsen
800m: Alexandra Bell, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Lynsey Sharp
1500m: Sarah McDonald, Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie
5,000m: Jessica Judd, Eilish McColgan, Laura Weightman
10,000m: Eilish McColgan, Steph Twell
3,000m Steeplechase: Elizabeth Bird, Rosie Clarke, Aimee Pratt
100m Hurdles: Cindy Ofili
400m Hurdles: Meghan Beesley, Jessica Turner
High Jump: Morgan Lake
Pole Vault: Holly Bradshaw
Long Jump: Abigail Irozuru, Shara Proctor
Shot Put: Sophie McKinna
Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Marathon: Tish Jones, Charlotte Purdue
4x100m Relay: Dina Asher-Smith, Kristal Awuah, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Ashleigh Nelson, Asha Philip
4x400m Relay: Finette Agyapong, Amy Allcock, Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Beth Dobbin, Laviai Nielsen, Jessica Turner, Jodie Williams