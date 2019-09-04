World Championships 2019: Eilish McColgan faces 'hard decision' over distance double

McColgan won silver for Great Britain at the European Championships in Berlin last year

Eilish McColgan says she faces a "hard decision" about running the distance double at the World Championships.

The 28-year-old has been chosen for the 5,000m and 10,000m as one of 12 Scots in the 72-strong Great Britain squad at the event in Doha from 27 September to 6 October.

But McColgan is undecided about doing the 10,000m at a major championships for the first time.

"Both is an option - if I do the 10,000 it will be for experience," she said.

"Its a hard decision we'll make nearer the time."

European Championships silver medallist McColgan, whose mum and coach Liz won world gold at 10,000m 28 years ago, will make the longer distance her "priority" for next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

"It's important all athletes put into place what they're wanting to do the following year," she said. "If I can get a really good placing in the two events then it puts me in a good stead to be much more competitive at the Olympics.

"That's always been my aim, my mum's aim, to build me up gradually towards that end goal of the 10k being my real priority in the Olympics."

Liz McColgan's Tokyo triumph in 1991 remains the only individual gold won by a Scot at a World Champpionships.

"Growing up I was so naive to her achievements," Eilish added. "I just assumed everyone's parents were runners, I didn't understand that wasn't normal.

"Mum is excited to see me surpass some of her PBs - she's always said one day I would be faster than her and I never believed it."