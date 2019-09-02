Wayde van Niekerk: World champion will not defend title at World Athletics Championships

Wayde van Niekerk won successive world 400m titles at the 2015 and 2017 World Athletics Championships

Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk will not defend his world 400m title at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The 27-year-old returned to competition in February after more than a year out with a knee injury but had suffered a "minor setback" in his recoverey.

The South African's return to the track has now been further delayed, as he misses the championships in Qatar as a precaution.

"I'm positive and taking things day by day," van Niekerk said in a statement.

"I am respecting all the calls made by the doctor and respecting my body. For me it is about listening to my body and taking it from there.

"For now, I am not rushing myself or putting pressure on myself. I'm extremely happy and at peace with where I am."

Van Niekerk suffered the injury in October 2017 during a celebrity touch rugby match, but made a winning return to action in February after almost 17 months out.

The world and Olympic 400m record holder had been aiming for a third consecutive world title in Qatar after being given a wildcard for the event.