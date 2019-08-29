Zurich Diamond League: Dina Asher-Smith second behind Shaunae Miller-Uibo

Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas won the women's 200m

Britain's triple European sprint champion Dina Asher-Smith recorded a season's best time in the women's 200m Diamond League final in Zurich.

Asher-Smith clocked 22.08 seconds behind Shaunae Miller-Uibo, but finished ahead of Olympic champion Elaine Thompson who finished third in 22.44secs.

Miller-Uibo, the Olympic 400m champion, beat a strong field in 21.74secs.

Asher-Smith continues her preparation for September's World Championships.

Meanwhile, Adam Gemili finished seventh in the 100m final, which was won by America's Noah Lyles.

Gemili finished in 10.15secs - the same time as fellow Brit Zharnel Hughes.

Lyles has announced he will focus on the 200m at next month's World Championships as he aims to break Usain Bolt's record, but he impressed in a time of 9.98secs.

The Diamond League finals are split into two meetings, with 16 trophies to be handed out in Brussels on 6 September.

Highlights from Zurich will be shown on BBC One on Saturday, 31 August, and repeated on the Red Button.