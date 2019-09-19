World Athletics Championships 2019: How to follow live across the BBC
-
- From the section Athletics
Follow live coverage of the World Athletics Championships in Doha across the BBC from Friday, 27 September to Sunday, 6 October.
Follow all the action from Qatar's capital across BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website, mobile app and BBC Radio 5 Live.
Gabby Logan presents the live TV coverage and will be joined by athletics greats such as Steve Cram, Michael Johnson, Daley Thompson, Denise Lewis, Colin Jackson, Paula Radcliffe and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill for expert analysis.
Commentary on Radio 5 Live comes from Mike Costello, Allison Curbishley and Darren Campbell.
There will be live clips of all the key moments available on the BBC Sport live text commentary pages, plus video highlights of each day's big races.
You can also stay up to date with all the latest news from Doha via BBC Sport's social media accounts on Twitter,Facebook and Instagram.
BBC coverage
All times are BST and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Thursday, 26 September
19:30-20:00 - Jessica Ennis-Hill's World Class of 2019 - BBC Two
20:30-21:30 - preview - BBC Radio 5 Live
Friday, 27 September
13:45-19:30 - live coverage - BBC Two
21:55-01:00 - Women's marathon - BBC Red Button
13:45-20:00 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online
Saturday, 28 September
14:15-16:30 - live coverage - BBC One
16:30-20:30 - live coverage - BBC Two
21:25-02:15 - 50K walk - BBC Red Button
16:30-21:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online
20:00-21:00 - BBC Radio 5 Live
Sunday, 29 September
17:30-21:30 - live coverage - BBC Two
21:30-22:00 - live coverage - BBC Four
21:25-23:30 - Women's 20K walk - BBC Red Button
17:30-22:00 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online
21:00-22:00 - live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live
Monday, 30 September
13:45-21:00 - live coverage - BBC Two
13:45-21:35 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online
Tuesday, 1 October
13:45-21:00 - live coverage - BBC Two
Wednesday, 2 October
20:00-21:00 - live coverage - BBC One
13:45-20:00 & 21:00-22:05 - live coverage - BBC Two
13:45-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online
Thursday, 3 October
13:45-22:30 - live coverage - BBC Two
22:30-23:00 - live coverage - BBC Four
13:45-23:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online
20:30-22:30 - live coverage - BBC Radio 5 Live
Friday, 4 October
17:15-20:30 - live coverage - BBC Two
21:30-23:30 - Men's 20K walk - BBC Red Button
17:15-21:00 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online
Saturday, 5 October
14:45-16:30 & 17:45-19:15 - live coverage - BBC One
19:15-21:00 - live coverage - BBC Two
16:30-17:45 - live coverage - BBC Red Button
22:00-00:30 - Men's marathon - BBC Red Button
14:45-17:45 & 18:00-21:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online
Sunday, 6 October
16:30-20:15 - live coverage - BBC Two
16:30-20:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
Live guide and event notifications
Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage, while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.