British Athletics Championships: Eilish McColgan and Neil Gourlay secure titles and GB places

Eilish McColgan changed her tactics and led from the front in Birmingham

Eilish McColgan and Neil Gourlay secured their places in the GB team for the World Championships after winning British Championship gold medals.

Silver medals in Birmingham for Josh Kerr, Jemma Reekie, Lynsey Sharp and Beth Dobbin were also good enough for automatic selection to Doha.

McColgan led from start to finish to win the women's 5,000m title.

Gourlay headed Kerr and Jake Wightman in a Scottish 1-2-3 in the men's 1,500m - a repeat of last year.

The first four all beat the World Championship qualifying time and a relieved Gourlay said: "It's been quite a tough few months since the European Indoors and that disappointment.

"It's been tough psychologically, but it's also been motivating as well because every day nothing is taken for granted."

McColgan bravely went out solo in her event despite the high temperatures trackside in the stadium and it paid off.

"It was such a hard way to run it from the gun," she said. "There were five girls in that race that had the qualifying time and I'm over the moon to secure my spot.

"Every 5,000m, I'm in good shape but I pick up an injury or an illness and it's knocked me and I let everyone else dictate the pace and I get out-kicked and I always come second or third every year.

"This year I wanted to make everyone in the race hurt and see how the girls coped. If I exploded and came last, so be it - I could say I'd given it a go."

McColgan's success mirrored that of Andrew Butchart, whose 5,000m triumph on Saturday also booked his place in the GB team.

Nick Percy won the discus on Sunday, but the Scot has not reached the qualifying standard for Doha.

"After last year, being ill coming into it and not doing my best, to make up for it has been great and finishes off a good season that's seen me win the English and Scottish Championships and take victory in Manchester as well," he said.

"I'm just missing that one big throw, but consistency is all part of the game. All year I've been chasing the right conditions on the right day, but I'm happy with the season building into next season."

Guy Learmonth missed out on gold in a photo finish with England's Spencer Thomas in the 800m and now has to chase the qualifying standard for Doha.

British Championship medals for Scots

Golds: Kirsty Law (discus), Andy Butchart (5000m), Allan Smith (High Jump), Nick Percy (discus), Eilish McColgan (5000m), Neil Gourley (1500m)

Silvers: Jax Thoirs (pole vault), Jemma Reekie (1500m), Beth Dobbin (200m), Josh Kerr (1500m), Lynsey Sharp (800m), Guy Learmonth (800m)

Bronzes: Nikki Manson (high jump), Zoey Clark (400m), Jake Wightman (1500m)