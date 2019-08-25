Bethan Davies: Race-walker sets sights on World Championships

Bethan Davies competes for Cardiff Amateur Athletics Club

Bethan Davies hopes to make the Great Britain team for the World Championships after defending her 5,000m walk title at the British Championships and trials.

The 28-year-old will go to Switzerland next weekend hoping to beat the 1hr 33min qualifying mark for the 20km race in Doha on 29 September.

Davies finished in 21 minutes 56.45 seconds in Birmingham.

"Fingers crossed I'll get the [qualifying] time," said Davies.

"It's slower than my PB (personal best), but my season best is a little bit off that at the moment, but everything's been picking up really nicely so I'm quite hopeful that I'll be able to just nip under the time I need to go to Doha."

She races in Switzerland on Sunday, 1 September, the deadline day to qualify for GB.

Former world champion took second in the 400m hurdles at Alexander Stadium in a season's best time of 49.67 behind Jacob Paul, narrowly outside the 49.30 qualifying time to make the GB team.

There were also bronze medals in the women's javelin for Bethan Rees and Ieuan Thomas in the men's steeplechase.