British Athletics Championships: Andrew Butchart relief as 5,000m win secures Doha place

Andrew Butchart was delighted with the support in Birmingham

British Athletics Championships, Alexander Stadium, Birmingham Coverage: Sunday, 25 August, BBC Two, 14:00-17:00; 17:00-17:20, Athletics Forum debate, BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and BBC Sport website

Scotland's Andrew Butchart expressed his relief after winning the British 5,000m title to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in September.

The 27-year-old finished more than six seconds ahead of Marc Scott in Birmingham to secure his place.

Kirsty Law won the discus, Allan Smith triumphed in the high jump and pole vaulter Jax Thoirs took silver to secure places in the British team.

"It's nice to cement my place in the team," Butchart said.

"This whole year I've been thinking I'm going to Doha, but you never know last minute something could happen and you don't get to go."

Butchart praised the Birmingham crowd for their backing.

"I missed this race last year so to come back and win it is big," he told British Athletics.

Law was happy to "finally" win her first senior title completed the set after winning gold medals early in her career at under-17, under-20 and under-23 levels.

"It was quite tough today," she said. "I didn't feel like executed any of my throws.

"I'm happy I got the winning throw, but I didn't feel great going in, so I'm happy I managed to come out on top."

Thoirs marked a new Scottish outdoor record with his 5.56m jump in the pole vault.

Meanwhile, Josh Kerr, Neil Gourley, Jake Wightman, Chris O'Hare and Stephen Mackay have all reached the final of the men's 1,500m.