British Athletics Championships: Ojie Edoburun and Dina Asher-Smith take 100m British titles

'Why am I crying on TV?!' - Edoburun wins 100m at British Championships

British Athletics Championships, Alexander Stadium, Birmingham Coverage: Sunday, 25 August, BBC Two, 14:00-17:00; 17:00-17:20, Athletics Forum debate, BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and BBC Sport website

Ojie Edoburun qualified for the World Athletics Championships in Doha with a surprise win in the men's 100m at the British Championships in Birmingham.

Dina Asher-Smith defended her women's 100m title in a record time to book her place in the Great Britain team.

Edoburun edged Adam Gemili and Zharnel Hughes with all three finishing in 10.18 seconds at the Alexander Stadium.

The British Championships double up as trials for the World Championships, which begin on Friday, 27 September.

Edoburun, 23, said he was "very, very happy" after claiming the victory by one thousandth of a second on Saturday.

"I'm not going to cry on TV. It's taken me so long to figure out what works for me, while seeing my peers excel," he said.

"I was so scared, having flashbacks of all the bad trials I've had over the years."

Asher-Smith wins 100m with British Championships record

Asher-Smith broke her own British Championship record, finishing in a time of 10.96 seconds ahead of Asha Philip and Daryll Neita.

The triple European champion, who plans to compete at 100m and 200m in Doha, was only competing in the shorter distance on home soil.

She will race the 200m in Zurich next week to seek qualification for that event.

"It's all about the progression to the World Championships," she said after her win.

"I'm just happy I've booked my seat for at least one of the events."

European champion Hughes, who had targeted Linford Christie's 26-year-old 100m national record of 9.87 in Saturday's final, said it was a "terrible race".

"I'm not happy with it at all," the 24-year-old admitted.

"I'm OK, I made the team, but I need to get back to the drawing board and come out again tomorrow."

The Anguilla-born sprinter will compete in the 200m on Sunday with Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Gemili.

Gemili, 25, who also qualifies for Doha with his second place in the 100m was disappointed with his display.

"It was not a great race - not the best of starts and too little too late. But automatic qualification for Doha is what it's about. I would have liked to have put on a show though."