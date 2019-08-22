Scottish athlete Zoey Clark targets individual honours at 400m

Clark (left) was part of the Great Britain 400m relay team who won silver at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March

Zoey Clark is determined to "make that breakthrough" as an individual athlete after struggling to build on her relay success.

The 24-year-old will compete in the 400m at this weekend's British Championships in Birmingham.

If she finishes in the top two, and meets the qualification time, she will earn a place at the World Championships in Doha next month.

"I am frustrated with how this year has gone," Clark said.

"I hoped to improve a little bit more. But I have learned a lot this year and am looking forward to being able to reset and put what we have learned in to practice."

Clark burst on to the international scene when she won the British 400m title in 2017. Since then, though, personal honours have eluded her while she has secured a silver and bronze medal at both European and World level as part of the Great Britain relay team.

And she intends to rethink her approach after a lack of progress in two years as a full-time athlete since gaining a first class degree in chemical engineering from the University of Aberdeen.

"I think I am so used to being very busy with my university stuff, maybe I didn't approach it in the best way in terms of being a full-time athlete," she said.

"This has been a strange year with the Worlds being so late. Usually I would have finished my season by now, so that has had an impact on how we set up our training schedule.

"I have noticed this year a lot of girls are definitely struggling to hit the times they usually would."