Scottish Championships: Nick Percy and Nikke Manson share FPSG top prize

Rachel Hunter won only her second Senior Scottish title in the Hammer

Nick Percy took a share of the top prize at the FPSG seniors after winning his fourth discus gold medal.

Percy threw 59.92m, sharing the prize pot with high jumper Nikki Manson at the Scottish Championships.

Manson cleared 1.87m on Saturday to claim her share of the overall pot and won the javelin title the following day.

"I'll always support these champs regardless of whether there is prize-money or not," said Percy.

The 800m finals were claimed by two GB internationals with Neil Gourley and U20 Euro finalist, Sarah Calvert, topping the podium.

However Sarah Inglis ran 4.13.42 to miss out on a slice of the prize pot by just 0.42 seconds in the women's 1500m winner.

"I'm gutted in many ways to miss out on some money but I have to be pleased to get so close to my PB," said Inglis.

Michael Ferguson won the men's 1500m final, and his partner Roisin Harrison topped the podium in the Women's 200m.

Kayleigh Haggo set a new world record in RR2 classification with 82.52 for the 400m. Gavin Drysdale qualled his own the world record for 400m distance in RR3 with 77.54.

Rachel Hunter won only her second senior Scottish title in the hammer with a best throw of 64.01m. Sarah Warnock retained her long jump title with a leap of 6.07m.

Craig Charlton won the men's shot put title for his first title win, and Mhairi Patience was another first time Scottish champion in the women's 400m hurdles.

Jack Lawrie made it five wins inn a row in the men's 400m Hurdles. In the 400m finals, there were wins for Scotland internationals Stacey Downie and Grant Plenderleith.

Edinburgh Ac athlete Lauren Stoddart won the Women's 3000m steeplechase, while Hannah Lawler, another Edinburgh AC athlete, won the women's pole vault.